POLITICS

• Meta calls on the President to summon National Security Council

• Speaker Meta holds meeting with “Vetvendosja” leaders

• Government approves integration plan and 2017-19 economic prg

• Primer boasts to the reforms undertaken soon after TI index

• EPP declaration on Albania reforms, election and decriminalization

• Basha meets EPP President, Joseph Daul

• SOROS financed justice reform since 96% of Albanians wanted it

• Who are the members of Justice Appointments Council?

• LIBRA is to conduct the very first electronic voting ever

• Justice Minister – Judges and prosecutors are subject to reevaluation

• President meets the newly appointed EC Office Chief in Albania

• Qemal Minxhozi holds the region responsible for Kosovo-Serbia relation

ECONOMY

• State projects to remits to businesses EUR 660 mln of debt

• Reinke – IMF foresees a 4% of economic growth in Albania

• Debtor businesses’ toll is increasingly rising

• Albania and Montenegro sign agreement on water management

• 489.090 ALL financial aid to tourism’s breakthrough innovations

• Textiles and shoes manufacturing prevail on exports

• Custom Dep. – Businesses free of customs if no executive title is found

• Treasury bonds’ auction. Demand rises, but interest rate falls off

• 6 harbors will be passed on concession for 5 years. Government decree

• Finance Ministry – Budget revenues count ALL 9.6 bln less than planned

• Survey. Albania imposes the highest fines to high salaries in the region

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• USA commemorates Albania contribution to Hebrew salvation

• Chinese Spring Festival organized in Tirana

WEATHER

• Weather forecast tomorrow