AINA TIR-FAX, January 25, 2016

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Meta calls on the President to summon National Security Council

• Speaker Meta holds meeting with “Vetvendosja” leaders

• Government approves integration plan and 2017-19 economic prg

• Primer boasts to the reforms undertaken soon after TI index

• EPP declaration on Albania reforms, election and decriminalization

• Basha meets EPP President, Joseph Daul

• SOROS financed justice reform since 96% of Albanians wanted it

• Who are the members of Justice Appointments Council?

• LIBRA is to conduct the very first electronic voting ever

• Justice Minister – Judges and prosecutors are subject to reevaluation

• President meets the newly appointed EC Office Chief in Albania

• Qemal Minxhozi holds the region responsible for Kosovo-Serbia relation

ECONOMY

• State projects to remits to businesses EUR 660 mln of debt

• Reinke – IMF foresees a 4% of economic growth in Albania

• Debtor businesses’ toll is increasingly rising

• Albania and Montenegro sign agreement on water management

• 489.090 ALL financial aid to tourism’s breakthrough innovations

• Textiles and shoes manufacturing prevail on exports

• Custom Dep. – Businesses free of customs if no executive title is found

• Treasury bonds’ auction. Demand rises, but interest rate falls off

• 6 harbors will be passed on concession for 5 years. Government decree

• Finance Ministry – Budget revenues count ALL 9.6 bln less than planned

• Survey. Albania imposes the highest fines to high salaries in the region

• Currency values today

SOCIETY

• USA commemorates Albania contribution to Hebrew salvation

• Chinese Spring Festival organized in Tirana

WEATHER



AINA TIR-FAX, January 24, 2016

HEADLINES

POLITICS

• Decriminalization nails another senior official

• Kavaja local elections postponed, Court takes no decision on former mayor

• President receives heads of “Vetvendosja Movement”

• Justice Reform. Lot on ACJ to be cast this Friday

• JUIP reacts on Greece stance upon Albanian recruits in Greek army

• Electronic voting generates strong disagreements among DP and CEC

• Hahn – By punishing corrupted officials, Albania eases its path to EU

• Right-wing EPP insist on Albania holding free and fair elections

• Integration Minister attends EU Ministerial meeting

• Amendola visits BunkArt in Tirana. A memorial to dictatorship crimes

• AMA fines local media, having them pay EUR 70 mln for broadcasting

• The President – We expect a greater role of Italy in the region

ECONOMY

• Goodbye IMF! We’ll see soon after general elections

• EUR 11 mln investment to Farka Air Base

• SME Albania established, an institute that trains entrepreneurs

• TAP announces that 25% of road construction in Albania is concluded

• PPP draft-law still pending in parliament since February 2, 2016

• December process to reduce bad loans level is about to release its fruits

• New businesses receive ALL 4.7 bln from banking system

• Sejko – Incentive policies helped economic growth

• Government leaves 2016 arrears unpaid, creating a EUR 24 mln debt

• What would happen to chrome industry during 2017?

• Minister Eonomi urges tourism donators to coordinate their projects

• TAP plans to invest in Albania 450 mln EUR in road infrastructure

• Currency values today

WEATHER



