AINA TIR-FAX, January 25, 2016

• Meta calls on the President to summon National Security Council
• Speaker Meta holds meeting with “Vetvendosja” leaders
• Government approves integration plan and 2017-19 economic prg
• Primer boasts to the reforms undertaken soon after TI index
• EPP declaration on Albania reforms, election and decriminalization
• Basha meets EPP President, Joseph Daul
• SOROS financed justice reform since 96% of Albanians wanted it
• Who are the members of Justice Appointments Council?
• LIBRA is to conduct the very first electronic voting ever
• Justice Minister – Judges and prosecutors are subject to reevaluation
• President meets the newly appointed EC Office Chief in Albania
• Qemal Minxhozi holds the region responsible for Kosovo-Serbia relation
• State projects to remits to businesses EUR 660 mln of debt
• Reinke – IMF foresees a 4% of economic growth in Albania
• Debtor businesses’ toll is increasingly rising
• Albania and Montenegro sign agreement on water management
• 489.090 ALL financial aid to tourism’s breakthrough innovations
• Textiles and shoes manufacturing prevail on exports
• Custom Dep. – Businesses free of customs if no executive title is found
• Treasury bonds’ auction. Demand rises, but interest rate falls off
• 6 harbors will be passed on concession for 5 years. Government decree
• Finance Ministry – Budget revenues count ALL 9.6 bln less than planned
• Survey. Albania imposes the highest fines to high salaries in the region
• Currency values today
• USA commemorates Albania contribution to Hebrew salvation
• Chinese Spring Festival organized in Tirana
• Weather forecast tomorrow
